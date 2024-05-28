Photos, List: Northview High Senior Awards

May 28, 2024

Just before the end of the school year, Northview High School presented the following senior honors and  scholarships.

Cum Laude graduates by GPA order:

  • Hamilton, Kaylee
  • Mills, Caden Thomas
  • Kennedy, Kallista Grace
  • Ferguson, Brandon Lee
  • Jay, KayLeigh Anne
  • Gaskey, Skielah Marie
  • Hooks, Ja’Niya I’Yonna
  • Decker, Gloria Elizabeth
  • Wilson, Ava McKenzie
  • Leatherberry, Darrin Thomas
  • Smith, Mandell Levan
  • Wright, Joe
  • Irby, Amber Lorraine
  • Morris, Chloe Layne
  • Thomas, Isaiah Jamar
  • Peterson, Caden Luke
  • Long, Sarah Kate

Magna Cum Laude graduates by GPA order:

  • McElhannon, Chance Avery
  • Shabazz, Dequan Rashad
  • Jones, Allyson Breanna
  • Abbott, Rabekah Danielle
  • Bush, Olivia Peyton
  • Parker, Jackson Johnny Mac
  • Helton, Joshlynn Diane

Summa Cum Laude graduates by GPA order:

  • Riggs, Daniel Tyler
  • Hetrick, Leah Kathryn
  • Gurganus, Ava Kate
  • Glick, Kaylie Brooke
  • Abbott, Raegan Michelle
  • Dawson, Riley Elizabeth
  • Dortch, Carsyn Laine
  • Moorer, Jaquez Keyshaun Gabriel
  • Hall, Berklee Savannah
  • Parker, Heath Samuel
  • Ragsdale, Chloe Adele
  • Doyle, Emma Lynn
  • Lytton, Brooke Cay
  • Beach, Doria Renee
  • Minchew, Austin Allen
  • Gibson, Raleigh Sienna
  • Edwards, Mayson Claire
  • Mason, Leila Ann
  • Coker, Kinslee Abigail
  • Alvare, Kendall Anne
  • St Louis, Julius Christian
  • Golson, Makayla Jane
  • Criswell, Chloe Faith
  • Scruggs, Wyatt Alexander
  • Spence, Jacob Andrew
  • Williams, Skyler Marie

Northview’s 2024 Valedictorian:

  • Bailey, Sarah Elaine

Northview’s 2024 Salutatorian:

  • Godwin, Maggie Rose

District Academic Awards:

  • Bailey, Sarah Elaine: Top 5
  • Godwin, Maggie Rose: Top 5
  • Riggs, Daniel Tyler: Top 5
  • Hetrick, Leah Kathryn: Top 5
  • Gurganus, Ava Kate: Top 5
  • Scruggs, Wyatt: Career & Technical
  • Beach, Doria: English
  • Moorer, Jaquez Keyshaun Gabriel: Foreign Language
  • Doyle, Emma Lynn: Mathematics
  • Irby, Amber: Science
  • Smith, Mandell: Social Studies

District MIRA Awards:

  • Ferguson, Brandon: Instrumental Music
  • Pullen, Jordan: Band
  • Criswell, Chloe: Digital & Physical Design
  • Scruggs, Wyatt: Photography
  • Bailey, Sarah: Yearbook
  • Riggs, Tyler: Debate
  • Findley, Ar’mya: Culinary Art
  • Gibson, Raleigh: Chocolatier Mastery & Cake Decorating
  • Hooks, Ja’Niya: Culinary Management
  • Dortch, Carsyn: Chocolate Sculpting

Beta Club:

  • Abbott, Raegan Michelle
  • Bailey, Sarah Elaine
  • Dawson, Riley
  • Dortch, Carsyn
  • Edwards, Mayson
  • Gibson, Raleigh
  • Glick, Kaylie Brooke
  • Godwin, Maggie Rose
  • Gurganus, Ava Kate
  • Hetrick, Leah Kathryn
  • Moorer, Jaquez Keyshaun Gabroel
  • Riggs, Daniel Tyler

University of West Florida:

  • Ferguson, Brandon
  • Beach, Doria
  • Shabazz, Dequan Rashad
  • Bailey, Sarah Elaine
  • Abbott, Raegan Michelle
  • Hetrick, Leah Kathryn
  • Godwin, Maggie Rose

Coastal Alabama:

  • Alvare, Kendall Anne: Golf Scholarship
  • Hooks, Ja’Niya I’Yonna: Principal’s Scholarship
  • Dawson, Riley Elizabeth: Golf Scholarship
  • Criswell, Chloe: Cross Country

Twisted Motorcycle Club Pensacola

  • Ava Gurganus

EREC’s Herman D. Scholarship

  • Godwin, Maggie Rose

EREC Trade/Vocational Scholarship:

  • Mason, Leila Ann

Take Stock in Children:

  • Jones, Allyson Breanna
  • Shabazz, Dequan Rashad

PHP Realty:

  • Gurganus, Ava Kate

Atmore Community Hospital:

  • Mason, Leila Ann
  • Bailey, Sarah Elaine
  • Beasley, Kendal Brooke
  • Dortch, Carsyn
  • Hall, Berklee Savanna

Lil Angels Development Center:

  • Kelly, Devin

Daniel’s Mission Scholarship:

  • Dortch, Carsyn
  • Hall, Berklee Savanna

Kara Santorelli Memorial Scholarship:

  • Criswell, Chloe Faith

Jim/Jumi Ross Memorial Scholarship:

  • St Louis, Julius Christian
  • Parker, Jackson Johnny Mac

FFA Awards:

  • Franklin, Jayden
  • Pugh, Cody
  • Riggs, Tyler
  • Williams, Skyler
  • Judson Lee

Bright Futures FAS:

  • Raegan Abbott
  • Gurganus, Ava Kate
  • Hetrick, Leah Kathryn
  • Parker, Heath Samuel

Bright Futures FMS:

  • Bailey, Sarah Elaine
  • Dortch, Carsyn Laine
  • Ferguson, Brandon Lee
  • Godwin, Maggie Rose
  • Riggs, Daniel Tyler

Bright Futures GSV:

  • Dawson, Riley

Bright Futures CAPE:

  • Hall, Berklee Savannah
  • Jones, Allyson Breanna
  • Long, Sarah Kate
  • Neal, Allison Kathleen
  • Smith, Mandell Levan
  • Parker, Jackson Johnny Mac

AA Degrees from PSC:

  • Abbott, Raegan
  • Bailey, Sarah
  • Dawson, Riley
  • Godwin, Maggie
  • Hall, Berklee Savannah
  • Hetrick, Leah

Poarch Creek Scholarships:

  • Helton, Joshlynn Diane
  • Morris, Chloe Layne
  • Gibson, Raleigh Sienna

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen’s Award:

  • Neal, Allison Kathleen

National Society of High School Scholars:

  • Jones, Allyson Breanna
  • Kennedy, Kallista
  • Doyle, Emma Lynn
  • Hixon, Saniyah

Barrineau Park Historical Society, Linda Minchew Memorial Scholarship:

  • Berklee Hall

Advance Auto Parts and the Institute of International Education–2024-25 OTS Founder’s Scholarship:

  • Tyler Riggs

Nova Southern University:

  • Jaquez Moorer

Millsaps College, Presidential Scholarship:

Makayla Golson

University of Alabama
Mississippi State University
University of South Alabama:

  • Raegan Abbott

Pensacola Charitable Foundation
University of Alabama in Huntsville
Flagler College
Harriet Wilkes Honors College
University of West Florida
University of Alabama
University of South Alabama
Auburn University
University of South Florida
University of Southern Mississippi
University of Mississippi:

  • Ava Gurganus

LA Department:

  • Williams, Skyler HAA: English 4
  • Criswell, Chloe HAA: English 4 Honors
  • Smith, Mandell Exemplary: English 4
  • Kennedy, Kalista Exemplary: English 4 Honors

Math Department:

  • Beasley, Kendal HHA: Math for College Algebra
  • Long, Sarah Exemplary: Math for College Algebra
  • Stallworth, Shakira Exemplary: ACT/SAT Pre

Science Department:

  • Lytton, Brooke Cay: Exemplary: Anatomy and Physiology Honors

Social Studies Department:

  • Smith, Mandell Exemplary: Economics
  • Gibson, Raleigh Exemplary: Economics Honors
  • Shabazz, Dequan Exemplary: US Government
  • Parker, Heath Exemplary: US Government Honors
  • Hooks, Ja’Nya HHA: Economics
  • Criswell, Chloe HHA: Economics Honors
  • Parker, Jackson (Mac) HHA: US Government
  • Scruggs, Wyatt HHA: US Government Honors

ROTC:

  • Neal, Allison Exemplary: Naval Science 4
  • Parker, Jackson Jonny-Mac HHA: Naval Science 4

ROTC Cords:

  • Holmes, Trystan Joan
  • Long, Sarah
  • Neal, Allison Kathleen
  • Parker, Jackson Johnny Mac
  • Seelig, Kaleb James
  • St Louis, Julius Christian

Band:

  • Holmes, Trystan Exemplary: Eurhythmics
  • Decker, Nathaniel Exemplary: Instrumental Techniques
  • Abbott, Rabekah HHA: Music Technology & Sound Engineering

Yearbook:


  • Bailey, Sarah HAA: Journalism 5 Honors

Ag:

  • Riggs, Tyler Exemplary: Ag Directed Studies
  • Bossard, Destiny HHA: Ag Directed Studies
  • Edwards, Mayson HHA: Agritechnology 2

Ag Program Completer:


  • Andrews, Hunter
  • Bingham, Ethan
  • Bodiford, Jarrett
  • Bossard, Destiny
  • Decker, Gloria
  • Edwards, Mayson
  • Leatherberry, Tommy
  • Lee, Judson
  • Mason, Leila
  • Pedicord, Evin
  • Peterson, Caden
  • Pugh, Cody
  • Riggs, Tyler
  • Shabazz, Dequan
  • Smith, Aydan
  • Williams, Skyler
  • Wilson, Ava

Building Construction Program Completer:

  • Andrews, Hunter Layne Program Completer: Building Construction
  • Beach, Doria Renee Program Completer: Building Construction
  • Beasley, Kendal Brooke Program Completer: Building Construction
  • Mills, Caden Thomas Program Completer: Building Construction
  • Wright, Joe Program Completer: Building Construction

Culinary:

  • Findley, ArMya Exemplary: Culinary 4
  • Wright, Joe HHA: Culinary 3
  • Dortch, Carsyn HHA: Culinary 4

Culinary Program Completer:

  • Bailey, Sarah
  • Courtney, Areonna
  • Dortch, Carsyn
  • Findley, Ar’Mya
  • Gibson, Raleigh
  • Godwin, Maggie
  • Gurganus, Ava
  • Hall, Berklee
  • Hixon, Saniyah
  • Hooks, Ja’Niya
  • Lambert, Quinton
  • Moorer, Jaquez
  • Mumaw, Flora
  • Neal, Allison
  • Parker, Heath
  • Smith, Mandell
  • Thomas, Isaiah
  • Wiley, Bailee
  • Wright, Joe

Graphic Arts:

  • Alvare, Kendall Exemplary: Digital Design 1
  • Spence, Jacob Exemplary: Digital Design 2
  • Gibson, Raleigh HHA: Digital Design 1
  • Scruggs, Wyatt HHA: Digital Media Production
  • Jones, Allyson HHA: Career Tech Principle

Graphic Arts Program Completer:

  • Abbott, Rabekah
  • Criswell, Chloe
  • Dawson, Deandre
  • Dawson, Riley
  • Long, Sarah
  • McElhannon, Chance
  • Minchew, Austin
  • Scruggs, Wyat

Principal’s Award:

  • Riggs, Tyler
  • Moorer, Jaquez
  • Beasley, Kendal

Photos by Mary Catherine Hughes and Colton Criswell for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

