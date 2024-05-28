Photos, List: Northview High Senior Awards

Just before the end of the school year, Northview High School presented the following senior honors and scholarships.

Cum Laude graduates by GPA order:

Hamilton, Kaylee

Mills, Caden Thomas

Kennedy, Kallista Grace

Ferguson, Brandon Lee

Jay, KayLeigh Anne

Gaskey, Skielah Marie

Hooks, Ja’Niya I’Yonna

Decker, Gloria Elizabeth

Wilson, Ava McKenzie

Leatherberry, Darrin Thomas

Smith, Mandell Levan

Wright, Joe

Irby, Amber Lorraine

Morris, Chloe Layne

Thomas, Isaiah Jamar

Peterson, Caden Luke

Long, Sarah Kate

Magna Cum Laude graduates by GPA order:

McElhannon, Chance Avery

Shabazz, Dequan Rashad

Jones, Allyson Breanna

Abbott, Rabekah Danielle

Bush, Olivia Peyton

Parker, Jackson Johnny Mac

Helton, Joshlynn Diane

Summa Cum Laude graduates by GPA order:

Riggs, Daniel Tyler

Hetrick, Leah Kathryn

Gurganus, Ava Kate

Glick, Kaylie Brooke

Abbott, Raegan Michelle

Dawson, Riley Elizabeth

Dortch, Carsyn Laine

Moorer, Jaquez Keyshaun Gabriel

Hall, Berklee Savannah

Parker, Heath Samuel

Ragsdale, Chloe Adele

Doyle, Emma Lynn

Lytton, Brooke Cay

Beach, Doria Renee

Minchew, Austin Allen

Gibson, Raleigh Sienna

Edwards, Mayson Claire

Mason, Leila Ann

Coker, Kinslee Abigail

Alvare, Kendall Anne

St Louis, Julius Christian

Golson, Makayla Jane

Criswell, Chloe Faith

Scruggs, Wyatt Alexander

Spence, Jacob Andrew

Williams, Skyler Marie

Northview’s 2024 Valedictorian:

Bailey, Sarah Elaine

Northview’s 2024 Salutatorian:

Godwin, Maggie Rose

District Academic Awards:

Bailey, Sarah Elaine: Top 5

Godwin, Maggie Rose: Top 5

Riggs, Daniel Tyler: Top 5

Hetrick, Leah Kathryn: Top 5

Gurganus, Ava Kate: Top 5

Scruggs, Wyatt: Career & Technical

Beach, Doria: English

Moorer, Jaquez Keyshaun Gabriel: Foreign Language

Doyle, Emma Lynn: Mathematics

Irby, Amber: Science

Smith, Mandell: Social Studies

District MIRA Awards:

Ferguson, Brandon: Instrumental Music

Pullen, Jordan: Band

Criswell, Chloe: Digital & Physical Design

Scruggs, Wyatt: Photography

Bailey, Sarah: Yearbook

Riggs, Tyler: Debate

Findley, Ar’mya: Culinary Art

Gibson, Raleigh: Chocolatier Mastery & Cake Decorating

Hooks, Ja’Niya: Culinary Management

Dortch, Carsyn: Chocolate Sculpting

Beta Club:

Abbott, Raegan Michelle

Bailey, Sarah Elaine

Dawson, Riley

Dortch, Carsyn

Edwards, Mayson

Gibson, Raleigh

Glick, Kaylie Brooke

Godwin, Maggie Rose

Gurganus, Ava Kate

Hetrick, Leah Kathryn

Moorer, Jaquez Keyshaun Gabroel

Riggs, Daniel Tyler

University of West Florida:

Ferguson, Brandon

Beach, Doria

Shabazz, Dequan Rashad

Bailey, Sarah Elaine

Abbott, Raegan Michelle

Hetrick, Leah Kathryn

Godwin, Maggie Rose

Coastal Alabama:

Alvare, Kendall Anne: Golf Scholarship

Hooks, Ja’Niya I’Yonna: Principal’s Scholarship

Dawson, Riley Elizabeth: Golf Scholarship

Criswell, Chloe: Cross Country

Twisted Motorcycle Club Pensacola

Ava Gurganus

Twisted Motorcycle Club Pensacola

EREC’s Herman D. Scholarship

Godwin, Maggie Rose

EREC Trade/Vocational Scholarship:

Mason, Leila Ann

Take Stock in Children:

Jones, Allyson Breanna

Shabazz, Dequan Rashad

PHP Realty:

Gurganus, Ava Kate

Atmore Community Hospital:

Mason, Leila Ann

Bailey, Sarah Elaine

Beasley, Kendal Brooke

Dortch, Carsyn

Hall, Berklee Savanna

Lil Angels Development Center:

Kelly, Devin

Daniel’s Mission Scholarship:

Dortch, Carsyn

Hall, Berklee Savanna

Kara Santorelli Memorial Scholarship:

Criswell, Chloe Faith

Jim/Jumi Ross Memorial Scholarship:

St Louis, Julius Christian

Parker, Jackson Johnny Mac

FFA Awards:

Franklin, Jayden

Pugh, Cody

Riggs, Tyler

Williams, Skyler

Judson Lee

Bright Futures FAS:

Raegan Abbott

Gurganus, Ava Kate

Hetrick, Leah Kathryn

Parker, Heath Samuel

Bright Futures FMS:

Bailey, Sarah Elaine

Dortch, Carsyn Laine

Ferguson, Brandon Lee

Godwin, Maggie Rose

Riggs, Daniel Tyler

Bright Futures GSV:

Dawson, Riley

Bright Futures CAPE:

Hall, Berklee Savannah

Jones, Allyson Breanna

Long, Sarah Kate

Neal, Allison Kathleen

Smith, Mandell Levan

Parker, Jackson Johnny Mac

AA Degrees from PSC:

Abbott, Raegan

Bailey, Sarah

Dawson, Riley

Godwin, Maggie

Hall, Berklee Savannah

Hetrick, Leah

Poarch Creek Scholarships:

Helton, Joshlynn Diane

Morris, Chloe Layne

Gibson, Raleigh Sienna

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen’s Award:

Neal, Allison Kathleen

National Society of High School Scholars:

Jones, Allyson Breanna

Kennedy, Kallista

Doyle, Emma Lynn

Hixon, Saniyah

Barrineau Park Historical Society, Linda Minchew Memorial Scholarship:

Berklee Hall

Advance Auto Parts and the Institute of International Education–2024-25 OTS Founder’s Scholarship:

Tyler Riggs

Nova Southern University:

Jaquez Moorer

Millsaps College, Presidential Scholarship:

Makayla Golson

University of Alabama

Mississippi State University

University of South Alabama:

Raegan Abbott

Pensacola Charitable Foundation

University of Alabama in Huntsville

Flagler College

Harriet Wilkes Honors College

University of West Florida

University of Alabama

University of South Alabama

Auburn University

University of South Florida

University of Southern Mississippi

University of Mississippi:

Ava Gurganus

LA Department:

Williams, Skyler HAA: English 4

Criswell, Chloe HAA: English 4 Honors

Smith, Mandell Exemplary: English 4

Kennedy, Kalista Exemplary: English 4 Honors

Math Department:

Beasley, Kendal HHA: Math for College Algebra

Long, Sarah Exemplary: Math for College Algebra

Stallworth, Shakira Exemplary: ACT/SAT Pre

Science Department:

Lytton, Brooke Cay: Exemplary: Anatomy and Physiology Honors

Social Studies Department:

Smith, Mandell Exemplary: Economics

Gibson, Raleigh Exemplary: Economics Honors

Shabazz, Dequan Exemplary: US Government

Parker, Heath Exemplary: US Government Honors

Hooks, Ja’Nya HHA: Economics

Criswell, Chloe HHA: Economics Honors

Parker, Jackson (Mac) HHA: US Government

Scruggs, Wyatt HHA: US Government Honors

ROTC:

Neal, Allison Exemplary: Naval Science 4

Parker, Jackson Jonny-Mac HHA: Naval Science 4

ROTC Cords:

Holmes, Trystan Joan

Long, Sarah

Neal, Allison Kathleen

Parker, Jackson Johnny Mac

Seelig, Kaleb James

St Louis, Julius Christian

Band:

Holmes, Trystan Exemplary: Eurhythmics

Decker, Nathaniel Exemplary: Instrumental Techniques

Abbott, Rabekah HHA: Music Technology & Sound Engineering

Yearbook:





Bailey, Sarah HAA: Journalism 5 Honors

Ag:

Riggs, Tyler Exemplary: Ag Directed Studies

Bossard, Destiny HHA: Ag Directed Studies

Edwards, Mayson HHA: Agritechnology 2

Ag Program Completer:





Andrews, Hunter

Bingham, Ethan

Bodiford, Jarrett

Bossard, Destiny

Decker, Gloria

Edwards, Mayson

Leatherberry, Tommy

Lee, Judson

Mason, Leila

Pedicord, Evin

Peterson, Caden

Pugh, Cody

Riggs, Tyler

Shabazz, Dequan

Smith, Aydan

Williams, Skyler

Wilson, Ava

Building Construction Program Completer:

Andrews, Hunter Layne Program Completer: Building Construction

Beach, Doria Renee Program Completer: Building Construction

Beasley, Kendal Brooke Program Completer: Building Construction

Mills, Caden Thomas Program Completer: Building Construction

Wright, Joe Program Completer: Building Construction

Culinary:

Findley, ArMya Exemplary: Culinary 4

Wright, Joe HHA: Culinary 3

Dortch, Carsyn HHA: Culinary 4

Culinary Program Completer:

Bailey, Sarah

Courtney, Areonna

Dortch, Carsyn

Findley, Ar’Mya

Gibson, Raleigh

Godwin, Maggie

Gurganus, Ava

Hall, Berklee

Hixon, Saniyah

Hooks, Ja’Niya

Lambert, Quinton

Moorer, Jaquez

Mumaw, Flora

Neal, Allison

Parker, Heath

Smith, Mandell

Thomas, Isaiah

Wiley, Bailee

Wright, Joe

Graphic Arts:

Alvare, Kendall Exemplary: Digital Design 1

Spence, Jacob Exemplary: Digital Design 2

Gibson, Raleigh HHA: Digital Design 1

Scruggs, Wyatt HHA: Digital Media Production

Jones, Allyson HHA: Career Tech Principle

Graphic Arts Program Completer:

Abbott, Rabekah

Criswell, Chloe

Dawson, Deandre

Dawson, Riley

Long, Sarah

McElhannon, Chance

Minchew, Austin

Scruggs, Wyat

Principal’s Award:

Riggs, Tyler

Moorer, Jaquez

Beasley, Kendal

Photos by Mary Catherine Hughes and Colton Criswell for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.