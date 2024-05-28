Photos, List: Northview High Senior Awards
May 28, 2024
Just before the end of the school year, Northview High School presented the following senior honors and scholarships.
For a photo gallery, click here.
Cum Laude graduates by GPA order:
- Hamilton, Kaylee
- Mills, Caden Thomas
- Kennedy, Kallista Grace
- Ferguson, Brandon Lee
- Jay, KayLeigh Anne
- Gaskey, Skielah Marie
- Hooks, Ja’Niya I’Yonna
- Decker, Gloria Elizabeth
- Wilson, Ava McKenzie
- Leatherberry, Darrin Thomas
- Smith, Mandell Levan
- Wright, Joe
- Irby, Amber Lorraine
- Morris, Chloe Layne
- Thomas, Isaiah Jamar
- Peterson, Caden Luke
- Long, Sarah Kate
Magna Cum Laude graduates by GPA order:
- McElhannon, Chance Avery
- Shabazz, Dequan Rashad
- Jones, Allyson Breanna
- Abbott, Rabekah Danielle
- Bush, Olivia Peyton
- Parker, Jackson Johnny Mac
- Helton, Joshlynn Diane
Summa Cum Laude graduates by GPA order:
- Riggs, Daniel Tyler
- Hetrick, Leah Kathryn
- Gurganus, Ava Kate
- Glick, Kaylie Brooke
- Abbott, Raegan Michelle
- Dawson, Riley Elizabeth
- Dortch, Carsyn Laine
- Moorer, Jaquez Keyshaun Gabriel
- Hall, Berklee Savannah
- Parker, Heath Samuel
- Ragsdale, Chloe Adele
- Doyle, Emma Lynn
- Lytton, Brooke Cay
- Beach, Doria Renee
- Minchew, Austin Allen
- Gibson, Raleigh Sienna
- Edwards, Mayson Claire
- Mason, Leila Ann
- Coker, Kinslee Abigail
- Alvare, Kendall Anne
- St Louis, Julius Christian
- Golson, Makayla Jane
- Criswell, Chloe Faith
- Scruggs, Wyatt Alexander
- Spence, Jacob Andrew
- Williams, Skyler Marie
Northview’s 2024 Valedictorian:
- Bailey, Sarah Elaine
Northview’s 2024 Salutatorian:
- Godwin, Maggie Rose
District Academic Awards:
- Bailey, Sarah Elaine: Top 5
- Godwin, Maggie Rose: Top 5
- Riggs, Daniel Tyler: Top 5
- Hetrick, Leah Kathryn: Top 5
- Gurganus, Ava Kate: Top 5
- Scruggs, Wyatt: Career & Technical
- Beach, Doria: English
- Moorer, Jaquez Keyshaun Gabriel: Foreign Language
- Doyle, Emma Lynn: Mathematics
- Irby, Amber: Science
- Smith, Mandell: Social Studies
District MIRA Awards:
- Ferguson, Brandon: Instrumental Music
- Pullen, Jordan: Band
- Criswell, Chloe: Digital & Physical Design
- Scruggs, Wyatt: Photography
- Bailey, Sarah: Yearbook
- Riggs, Tyler: Debate
- Findley, Ar’mya: Culinary Art
- Gibson, Raleigh: Chocolatier Mastery & Cake Decorating
- Hooks, Ja’Niya: Culinary Management
- Dortch, Carsyn: Chocolate Sculpting
Beta Club:
- Abbott, Raegan Michelle
- Bailey, Sarah Elaine
- Dawson, Riley
- Dortch, Carsyn
- Edwards, Mayson
- Gibson, Raleigh
- Glick, Kaylie Brooke
- Godwin, Maggie Rose
- Gurganus, Ava Kate
- Hetrick, Leah Kathryn
- Moorer, Jaquez Keyshaun Gabroel
- Riggs, Daniel Tyler
University of West Florida:
- Ferguson, Brandon
- Beach, Doria
- Shabazz, Dequan Rashad
- Bailey, Sarah Elaine
- Abbott, Raegan Michelle
- Hetrick, Leah Kathryn
- Godwin, Maggie Rose
Coastal Alabama:
- Alvare, Kendall Anne: Golf Scholarship
- Hooks, Ja’Niya I’Yonna: Principal’s Scholarship
- Dawson, Riley Elizabeth: Golf Scholarship
- Criswell, Chloe: Cross Country
Twisted Motorcycle Club Pensacola
- Ava Gurganus
- Ava Gurganus
Twisted Motorcycle Club Pensacola
EREC’s Herman D. Scholarship
- Godwin, Maggie Rose
EREC Trade/Vocational Scholarship:
- Mason, Leila Ann
Take Stock in Children:
- Jones, Allyson Breanna
- Shabazz, Dequan Rashad
PHP Realty:
- Gurganus, Ava Kate
Atmore Community Hospital:
- Mason, Leila Ann
- Bailey, Sarah Elaine
- Beasley, Kendal Brooke
- Dortch, Carsyn
- Hall, Berklee Savanna
Lil Angels Development Center:
- Kelly, Devin
Daniel’s Mission Scholarship:
- Dortch, Carsyn
- Hall, Berklee Savanna
Kara Santorelli Memorial Scholarship:
- Criswell, Chloe Faith
Jim/Jumi Ross Memorial Scholarship:
- St Louis, Julius Christian
- Parker, Jackson Johnny Mac
FFA Awards:
- Franklin, Jayden
- Pugh, Cody
- Riggs, Tyler
- Williams, Skyler
- Judson Lee
Bright Futures FAS:
- Raegan Abbott
- Gurganus, Ava Kate
- Hetrick, Leah Kathryn
- Parker, Heath Samuel
Bright Futures FMS:
- Bailey, Sarah Elaine
- Dortch, Carsyn Laine
- Ferguson, Brandon Lee
- Godwin, Maggie Rose
- Riggs, Daniel Tyler
Bright Futures GSV:
- Dawson, Riley
Bright Futures CAPE:
- Hall, Berklee Savannah
- Jones, Allyson Breanna
- Long, Sarah Kate
- Neal, Allison Kathleen
- Smith, Mandell Levan
- Parker, Jackson Johnny Mac
AA Degrees from PSC:
- Abbott, Raegan
- Bailey, Sarah
- Dawson, Riley
- Godwin, Maggie
- Hall, Berklee Savannah
- Hetrick, Leah
Poarch Creek Scholarships:
- Helton, Joshlynn Diane
- Morris, Chloe Layne
- Gibson, Raleigh Sienna
The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen’s Award:
- Neal, Allison Kathleen
National Society of High School Scholars:
- Jones, Allyson Breanna
- Kennedy, Kallista
- Doyle, Emma Lynn
- Hixon, Saniyah
Barrineau Park Historical Society, Linda Minchew Memorial Scholarship:
- Berklee Hall
Advance Auto Parts and the Institute of International Education–2024-25 OTS Founder’s Scholarship:
- Tyler Riggs
Nova Southern University:
- Jaquez Moorer
Millsaps College, Presidential Scholarship:
Makayla Golson
University of Alabama
Mississippi State University
University of South Alabama:
- Raegan Abbott
Pensacola Charitable Foundation
University of Alabama in Huntsville
Flagler College
Harriet Wilkes Honors College
University of West Florida
University of Alabama
University of South Alabama
Auburn University
University of South Florida
University of Southern Mississippi
University of Mississippi:
- Ava Gurganus
LA Department:
- Williams, Skyler HAA: English 4
- Criswell, Chloe HAA: English 4 Honors
- Smith, Mandell Exemplary: English 4
- Kennedy, Kalista Exemplary: English 4 Honors
Math Department:
- Beasley, Kendal HHA: Math for College Algebra
- Long, Sarah Exemplary: Math for College Algebra
- Stallworth, Shakira Exemplary: ACT/SAT Pre
Science Department:
- Lytton, Brooke Cay: Exemplary: Anatomy and Physiology Honors
Social Studies Department:
- Smith, Mandell Exemplary: Economics
- Gibson, Raleigh Exemplary: Economics Honors
- Shabazz, Dequan Exemplary: US Government
- Parker, Heath Exemplary: US Government Honors
- Hooks, Ja’Nya HHA: Economics
- Criswell, Chloe HHA: Economics Honors
- Parker, Jackson (Mac) HHA: US Government
- Scruggs, Wyatt HHA: US Government Honors
ROTC:
- Neal, Allison Exemplary: Naval Science 4
- Parker, Jackson Jonny-Mac HHA: Naval Science 4
ROTC Cords:
- Holmes, Trystan Joan
- Long, Sarah
- Neal, Allison Kathleen
- Parker, Jackson Johnny Mac
- Seelig, Kaleb James
- St Louis, Julius Christian
Band:
- Holmes, Trystan Exemplary: Eurhythmics
- Decker, Nathaniel Exemplary: Instrumental Techniques
- Abbott, Rabekah HHA: Music Technology & Sound Engineering
Yearbook:
- Bailey, Sarah HAA: Journalism 5 Honors
Ag:
- Riggs, Tyler Exemplary: Ag Directed Studies
- Bossard, Destiny HHA: Ag Directed Studies
- Edwards, Mayson HHA: Agritechnology 2
Ag Program Completer:
- Andrews, Hunter
- Bingham, Ethan
- Bodiford, Jarrett
- Bossard, Destiny
- Decker, Gloria
- Edwards, Mayson
- Leatherberry, Tommy
- Lee, Judson
- Mason, Leila
- Pedicord, Evin
- Peterson, Caden
- Pugh, Cody
- Riggs, Tyler
- Shabazz, Dequan
- Smith, Aydan
- Williams, Skyler
- Wilson, Ava
Building Construction Program Completer:
- Andrews, Hunter Layne Program Completer: Building Construction
- Beach, Doria Renee Program Completer: Building Construction
- Beasley, Kendal Brooke Program Completer: Building Construction
- Mills, Caden Thomas Program Completer: Building Construction
- Wright, Joe Program Completer: Building Construction
Culinary:
- Findley, ArMya Exemplary: Culinary 4
- Wright, Joe HHA: Culinary 3
- Dortch, Carsyn HHA: Culinary 4
Culinary Program Completer:
- Bailey, Sarah
- Courtney, Areonna
- Dortch, Carsyn
- Findley, Ar’Mya
- Gibson, Raleigh
- Godwin, Maggie
- Gurganus, Ava
- Hall, Berklee
- Hixon, Saniyah
- Hooks, Ja’Niya
- Lambert, Quinton
- Moorer, Jaquez
- Mumaw, Flora
- Neal, Allison
- Parker, Heath
- Smith, Mandell
- Thomas, Isaiah
- Wiley, Bailee
- Wright, Joe
Graphic Arts:
- Alvare, Kendall Exemplary: Digital Design 1
- Spence, Jacob Exemplary: Digital Design 2
- Gibson, Raleigh HHA: Digital Design 1
- Scruggs, Wyatt HHA: Digital Media Production
- Jones, Allyson HHA: Career Tech Principle
Graphic Arts Program Completer:
- Abbott, Rabekah
- Criswell, Chloe
- Dawson, Deandre
- Dawson, Riley
- Long, Sarah
- McElhannon, Chance
- Minchew, Austin
- Scruggs, Wyat
Principal’s Award:
- Riggs, Tyler
- Moorer, Jaquez
- Beasley, Kendal
Photos by Mary Catherine Hughes and Colton Criswell for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
