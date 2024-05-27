Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Pickup On Pine Forest Road

May 27, 2024

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Pine Forest Road late Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the pedestrian, a 21-year-old Pensacola woman, walked into the path of a Ford pickup truck on Pine Forest Road near Interstate Circle at 11:42 p.m.

The pickup, driven by an 82-year-old Cantonment man, was traveling south when the woman entered the travel lane and crossed the path of the truck. She was pronounced deceased after being hit by the truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

FHP has not released any names.

Written by William Reynolds 

 