Partly Sunny, Near 90; Rain And Thunderstorms Becoming Likely By Thursday

May 8, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

