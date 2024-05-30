Man, 19, Arrested In Double Stabbing At Atmore Tractor Supply

A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with an April double stabbing at Tractor Supply in Atmore.

Luke Still was arrested after being released from the medical center where he was being treated for his injuries. He is charged with first degree assault, third degree assault, burglary, criminal mischief, and theft. He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton without bond.

The incident happened about 12:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Tractor Supply on Lindberg Avenue. Atmore Police Department officers arrived to find two people that had been stabbed.

“When officers arrived on the scene, one of the male subjects was laying just inside the Tractor Supply entry doors bleeding profusely. Officers and employees provided first aid and applied a tourniquet to slow the blood loss. The second male subject was found seriously injured in the parking lot,” Atmore PD Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

The officers encountered two male individuals in the parking lot who had a large amount of blood on their clothing but were not injured and were detained by the officers. The two people who were injured were transported by ambulances to Atmore Community Hospital and then were flown to different trauma centers.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses at the scene. The two people who were detained were transported to the Atmore Police Department where they were questioned and released.

“Due to the medical conditions of the two individuals who were stabbed, investigators were not able to interview them for several days,” McMann said. “Meanwhile, investigators were able to view camera feed which clearly showed who was involved and their actions. The statements coupled with the video footage provided a clear picture of the incident.”

“The injured party found in Tractor Supply has also had multiple surgeries and has a long road to recovery,” he added.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.