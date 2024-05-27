Highway 97 Driver Injured After Hitting Tree Downed During Storms Two Weeks Ago

May 27, 2024

One person was injured when she crashed into a downed tree on the side of Highway 97 south of Tungoil Road, between Molino and Walnut Hill Sunday morning.

The woman apparently lost control of her vehicle ran off the roadway for an unknown reason and collided with a pine tree that had been down on the side of the road since storms two weeks ago.

The driver was transported to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

