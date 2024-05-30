Godwins Named Santa Rosa County Farm Family Of The Year

May 30, 2024

Steven Godwin and family of Jay have been the 2024 Santa Rosa County Outstanding Farm Family.

Steven and wife Rachael have three daughters: Laryn, Kylei, and Valarie. Laryn, 22, works as a CNA. Kylei, 14 is in the ninth grade at Jay High School. Valarie, 24, currently attends Florida State University.

Steven has been farming since 1995. He has a family history in farming, acquired his skills from his father and grandfather.

Today, he runs a 1,000-acre farm with the help of three family members. The Godwin family actively contributes to the community, supporting Jay High School programs and holding memberships in associations like the Florida Peanut Producers Association and Florida Farm Bureau.

Steven’s focus on cultivating quality crops, particularly peanuts, cotton, and soybeans, spans almost 30 years. He aims to expand the farm while embracing new management techniques.

Pictured: Steven Godwin and wife Rachael were presented with the 2024 Santa Rosa County Outstanding Farm Family award during the recent Santa Rosa County 57th Annual Farm Tour. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 