Godwins Named Santa Rosa County Farm Family Of The Year

Steven Godwin and family of Jay have been the 2024 Santa Rosa County Outstanding Farm Family.

Steven and wife Rachael have three daughters: Laryn, Kylei, and Valarie. Laryn, 22, works as a CNA. Kylei, 14 is in the ninth grade at Jay High School. Valarie, 24, currently attends Florida State University.

Steven has been farming since 1995. He has a family history in farming, acquired his skills from his father and grandfather.

Today, he runs a 1,000-acre farm with the help of three family members. The Godwin family actively contributes to the community, supporting Jay High School programs and holding memberships in associations like the Florida Peanut Producers Association and Florida Farm Bureau.

Steven’s focus on cultivating quality crops, particularly peanuts, cotton, and soybeans, spans almost 30 years. He aims to expand the farm while embracing new management techniques.

Pictured: Steven Godwin and wife Rachael were presented with the 2024 Santa Rosa County Outstanding Farm Family award during the recent Santa Rosa County 57th Annual Farm Tour. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.