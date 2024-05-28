Gas Prices Up A Few Cents Over Past Week

Florida gas prices were up a bit into the Memorial Day weekend. By Monday night, the average was at $3.51 per gallon, up from $3.45 a week ago.

Florida gas prices averaged $3.41 per gallon on Memorial Day 2023. This year, nearly 2.3 million Floridians were forecast to take a road trip for Memorial Day weekend.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.27, up from $3.24 a week ago.

A low of $2.99 could be found Monday in Pensacola at the warehouse clubs. In North Escambia, a low of $3.18 was available at a station on Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

