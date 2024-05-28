Gas Prices Up A Few Cents Over Past Week

May 28, 2024

Florida gas prices were up a bit into the Memorial Day weekend. By Monday night, the average was at $3.51 per gallon, up from $3.45 a week ago.

Florida gas prices averaged $3.41 per gallon on Memorial Day 2023. This year, nearly 2.3 million Floridians were forecast to take a road trip for Memorial Day weekend.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.27, up from $3.24 a week ago.

A low of $2.99 could be found Monday in Pensacola at the warehouse clubs. In North Escambia, a low of $3.18 was available at a station on Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 