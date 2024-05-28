Flomaton Woman Charged After SWAT Team Serves Search Warrant In Century

A Flomaton woman is facing charges for methamphetamine and a weapon charged after a search warrant was served in Century.

On May 3, a search warrant was executed at 9206 Academy Street in Century by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Narcotics Unit.

The ECSO said Amy Nicole Lewis exited the residence and was detained without incident, and a male was found sleeping in a bedroom.

Investigators reported finding items that included:

a glass jar containing marijuana

a High Standard .22 caliber “Deringer-style” pistol with a scratched off serial number inside a pink purse

pills imprinted with “K40″

two hidden compartment cans in a kitchen cabinet

a digital scale which tested positive for methamphetamine on the kitchen stove

two other digital scales on the stove

notebook containing phone numbers, also on the stove

marijuana in a bad in a dresser drawer

a hidden compartment can that contained 13 grams of bagged methamphetamine, an additional bag with 1.5 grams of meth and 19 blue pills imprinted “V2531″

an additional hidden compartment can containing jewelry

a Motorola smartphone

a white power substance that field test positive for meth on the floor near a bedside table

Lewis told deputies that she was unaware of any narcotics sales happening at her residence but was aware of marijuana in her bedroom, an arrest report states.

The ECSO said Lewis stated she has been regularly staying at the residence for several months while Darrin Green was in prison, and she knew Green to sell narcotics. She said a “hippie looking dude” named David would frequently come to the residence.

Following the May 3 search warrant, an arrest warrant was prepared to Lewis. She was arrested last week and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $7,000 bond.