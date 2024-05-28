Escambia County To Pave Dirt Portion Of Rockey Branch Road

Escambia County has approved just over three-quarters of million dollars to pave a dirty portion of Rockey Branch Road in Cantonment.

The $781,081.21 bid was awarded to Roads Inc. of NWF, which was determined to be the most responsive and lowest cost bid.

The project consist of paving approximately 4,966 linear feet of an existing county-maintained dirt road, and the construction of approximately 1,650 linear feet of new county asphalt road.

According to Escambia County:

The new roadway section will include the construction of roadside swales to treat and convey stormwater runoff. There is currently an unopened 33-foot county-owned right of way along the south property line of the gun range. Escambia County has obtained an additional 33 feet of right of way from the gun range to create a 66-foot right of way running east to west, and a 66-foot right of way running north to south along the west side of the gun range. The proposed right of way will allow for the construction of a new county paved road and the paving of the dirt road portion of Rockey Branch Road. The current access easement through the gun range will be vacated upon completion of the project.

Once work begins, it will take about 330 days to complete the project.

Northscambia.com file photo.