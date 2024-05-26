Escambia County EMS Recognized During EMS Week

May 26, 2024

Escambia County wrapped up a celebration of EMS Week on Saturday after honoring the hard-working men and women who make up Escambia County’s Emergency Medical Services Division.

The Board of County Commissioners adopted a proclamation recognizing EMS Week.

2024 marks the 50th year of National EMS Week, with the theme “Honoring Our Past. Forging Our Future.” EMS Week honors the entire EMS profession and its importance in protecting the safety and health of citizens.

From Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023, Escambia County EMS responded to 81,329 calls, an increase of 7,269 calls from 2023. Available 24 hours per day, 365 days a year, they stand ready to provide critical care advanced life support, Basic life support, and bariatric transports to residents and visitors.

“The men and women of Escambia County EMS work tirelessly day-in and day-out to provide life-saving services to our citizens and visitors, as evident by more than 81,000 calls for service,” said EMS Deputy Chief Chris Stephens. “Their dedication and compassion to the life of another goes above and beyond, and I’m fortunate to work alongside this excellent group of professionals.”

