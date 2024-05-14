Driver’s License, Tax Collector Services Available Thursday In Century

Driver’s license and other tax collector services will be available in Century on Thursday, May 16 from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse.

Mobile Licensing and Identification Office (MILO) is a fully functional tax collector office on wheels, offering a range of services. The mobile unit provides a convenient method to renew a driver license, obtain a replacement driver license, conversion/reciprocation of out-of-state license, change a name or address on a current driver license or identification card, and get a first-time identification card. In addition to licensing services, the mobile unit also provides an opportunity to renew or replace a vehicle registration, receive a parking placard, transfer a title, pay property taxes, and apply for a business tax receipt. Written and driving tests are not available from the MILO unit.

