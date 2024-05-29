Cantonment Man Charged After Allegedly Ramming Ex-girlfriend’s Vehicle

A Cantonment man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly ramming his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle in a Home Depot parking lot.

Dalton Andrew Puente, 26, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery and two felony counts criminal mischief with properly damage.

The victim told deputies that she pulled her vehicle into the parking lot of Home Depot on Mobile Highway to avoid Puente, her ex-boyfriend.

Puente followed the victim into the parking lot, accelerating rapidly and ramed his GMC truck into her vehicle, causing it to spin and hit another parked car, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The victim and two passengers in her vehicle were not injured.

Deputies said the victim’s vehicle suffered about $3,000 in damage, including the bumper, tail lights, and driver’s front side. The second vehicle, a Land Rover, sustained about $1,000 in damage to a bumper.

The ECSO said the incident was captured be Home Depot security cameras.

Puente was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $35,000 bond.