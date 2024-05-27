Blue Wahoos Fall In Another One-Run Series Finale Loss To Smokies

written by Bill Vilona

Bennett Hostetler tossed his bat aside in frustration as the game’s final out became a pop out.

It was that kind of day, this kind of week, as the Blue Wahoos fell 3-2 Sunday against the Tennessee Smokies, ending their homestand in a glum way and extending a difficult trend.

A capacity crowd (5,038) on Memorial Day weekend at Blue Wahoos Stadium watched the Smokies complete their fifth win of the six-game series. It was also the fifth consecutive one-run difference in the low-scoring games between these teams.

With their bats in continued slumber, the Blue Wahoos missed on rally chances in the seventh inning with bases loaded. And then in the eighth with two runners on base and one out.

The Blue Wahoos (23-22) will have the Monday holiday off, then a short road trip Tuesday to Biloxi in hopes of getting some offensive spark and stringing some wins. They are 3-9 in the past two series.

But away from the scoreboard, it was a weekend full of wins.

The Blue Wahoos filled the ballpark Sunday for the third consecutive day. It was the 13th capacity crowd at Blue Wahoos Stadium in 27 home games this season.

The pregame featured a parade of school children who completed the popular Kazoo’s Reading Program. There was also a re-enlistment ceremony for a local resident joining the U.S. Air Force.

And, the Blue Angels again elicited a thunderous cheer when the famed jets buzzed over the stadium early in the game, after returning from a weekend show.

The sixth inning “roach run” had massive participation and a large portion of the crowd stayed to the end. Children ran the bases and families tossed soft baseballs in the outfield.

The Blue Wahoos again received quality pitching, this time from five different relievers on a pitching-by-bullpen-committee outing. Chandler Jozwiak, normally a middle reliever, absorbed a hard luck loss after working the first two innings and allowing a run on a sacrifice fly.

The Smokies (27-18) got their second run in the third inning on a leadoff triple by No. 9 hitter Josh Rivera, who then scored on Christian Franklin’s sacrifice fly.

The Blue Wahoos halved the deficit without getting a ball in play. Jorge Caballero was hit by a pitch, Jakob Marsee walked, Paul McIntosh was hit by a pitch, then Caballero scored on a two-out balk.

In the seventh inning, Harrison Spohn walked, then Tanner Allen and Caballero singled to load the bases. But Smokies reliever Alex Troop struck out Marsee swinging on a slider and got McIntosh to strike out on a changeup.

Joe Mack then lined a shot off Troop’s leg and the ball caromed into foul territory to score Spohn and force Troop to leave the game. Michael Arias entered and got Hostetler to end the inning on a flyout.

In the eighth, with two on, one out, Allen lined a pitch hard, but right at Rivera at shortstop. Caballero struck out to end the inning.

McIntosh was then stranded in the ninth after a one-out single.

Both teams went with relievers starting the game. The Blue Wahoos used Jozwiak and Tennessee countered with righthander Trey Supak, who worked four innings.

GAME NOTABLES

— Students, teachers and parents from area schools were able to take a lap around the field during the pregame ceremony that highlighted the reading program.

— The Milton High baseball team had its fundraiser day at the ballpark.

.

