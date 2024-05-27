‘Biggest Thing We Need Right Now Is Jesus’ – Cantonment Community Revival Nightly At Carver Park

“The biggest thing we need right now is Jesus. He is the fixer.”

That’s what Josh Womack said as he described the Cantonment Community Revival going on this week at Carver Park in Cantonment.

Womack, Cantonment resident and member of the Cantonment Improvement Committee (CIC), worked with the North Escambia Fellowship of Churches and Pastor Andy Perry of Gonzalez Methodist Church to organize the event the revival.

“Sunday is the most segregated day of the week,” Womack said, “I met with Pastor Perry, and we worked to see we could get the churches together. We have eight so far.”

“We always wait until something bad happens and the first thing you see is the ministers and politicians come out. We are not being proactive; we are being reactive.”

After 12 years with CIC, the biggest thing Womack sees as missing in Cantonment is Jesus and church backing.

“We need out politicians and leaders, but to go ahead we need Jesus’ love at the forefront,” he said.

The Cantonment Community Revival will take place from 6-8 p.m. Monday-Friday at Carver Park on Webb Street: