Barrancas National Cemetery Memorial Day Observance Ceremony Held Monday

A Barrancas National Cemetery Memorial Day Observance Ceremony was held Monday on Naval Air Station Pensacola.

There are more than 50,000 individuals interred at Barrancas National Cemetery.

For more photos, click here.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States, observed on the last Monday of the month of May, for honoring and mourning U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces

U.S. Navy Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.