Atmore Man Charged With Murder In Shooting Death

A 61-year Atmore man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Monday morning in Atmore.

The Atmore Police department said the domestic violence related shooting happened about 4:05 a.m. in the 100 block of Terrace Street.

Dale was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center where he was being held without bond.

Atmore Police have not released the victim’s name or age.