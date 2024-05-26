Atmore Community Hospital Awards Scholarships

Atmore Community Hospital (ACH) recently awarded scholarships to eight graduating seniors from Escambia Academy, Escambia County (AL) High School and Northview High School.

“This marks the first year of the ACH High School Scholarships. This year, we were able to reward the effort of the students, as well as provide assistance to those entering health related fields of study,” Brad Lowery, administrator of Atmore Community Hospital said. “We wish all the 2024 seniors the best of luck in the future.”

Lowery said that the scholarship applicants this year were all exceptional. The hospital awarded two $1,000 and six $500 scholarships to eight applicants heading into a health related field of study for a total of $5,000. The senior classes of 2025 will have an opportunity to apply for these scholarships next spring.

Scholarship winners were: Patrick Byrd and Makaila Rodriguez from Escambia Academy; Evereona Jackson from Escambia County High School; Sarah Bailey, Kendal Beasley, Carsyn Dortch, Berklee Hall and Leila Mason from Northview High School.

Their chosen fields of study range from nursing to pharmacy to pre-med. Some are attending Coastal Alabama Community College, while others will attend the University of South Alabama, Auburn University, Troy University, University of Alabama, and UAB.

Pictured: (L-R) Atmore Community Hospital Administrator Brad Lowery with Northview High ACH scholarship winners Sarah Bailey, Kendal Beasley, Carsyn Dortch, Berklee Hall and Leila Mason. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.