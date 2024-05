Ascend Community Park Temporarily Closed Due To Minor Storm Damage

The Ascend Community Park is temporarily closed to the public due to minor storm damage. A tree damaged by severe weather needs to be removed for the safety of park visitors. The park, located at 3098 Old Chemstrand Road, is expected to be closed for several days until the work is completed. Ascend officials hope to reopen the park to visitors later this week.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.