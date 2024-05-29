Northview High Valedictorian Sarah Bailey Looks To A Future Of Helping Kids

Northview High School’s Class of 224 valedictorian is an involved, goal-oriented individual with her sights sight on a future of helping others, especially kids.

She was editor of the yearbook for two years, varsity cheerleading captain, president of the Beta Club and historian of the SGA.

Sarah said she decided years ago to set a goal of becoming valedictorian.

“This just didn’t happen,”‘ she said. “I went out of my way to do extra classes, honors classes, and dual enrollment credit.”

The valedictorian said life has been about more than just studying.

“I hang out with my friends; I lifeguard at the Atmore city pool,” she added. ” I work at the NWE concession stand, and I’ve done some other volunteering.”

Sarah also graduated in May from Pensacola State College with a general education degree.

She credits God for helping her achieve her goals.

“God really helped me through this, like whenever you really get worked up and you need a friend, God is there.”

She plans to attend the University of West Florida in the fall and major in phycology before applying to medical school “I hope to help a lot of people, specifically kids.”

“I’ve dealt with some like OCD when I was little not that I really remember but I know it happened. So, I want to do my best to help other kids and their families.”

After college, she hopes to partner in a private practice and have a family of her own someday.

For the summer, she plans to spend time playing with her Basset hound puppy Oakley and go fishing with her brother.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.