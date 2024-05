Oh, The Places You Will Go: Bratt Elementary 5th Graders Celebrate Final Day

It was a bittersweet day Wednesday at Bratt Elementary School as the the fifth grade said goodbye.

The younger students enjoyed watching the fifth grade talent show.

The fifth graders spent time reading “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” with Principal Amy McCrory before taking their final walk as Bratt Elementary students.

