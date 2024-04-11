Wine, Wilson Homer As Tate Varsity And JV Beat Navarre

April 11, 2024

Tate 10, Navarre 5 (Varsity)

The Tate Lady Aggies defeated Navarre 10-5 Tuesday in Navarre.

Kate Balagbagan earned the win for Tate, giving up four runs and seven hits in five innings while striking out three and walking two. Jordan Smith pitched two innings in relief, surrendering two hits and one run while striking out two and walking one.

Kara Wine had a solo home run in the top of the third for the Aggies as she drove in three runs on the night, as did Kaylie Mitchell.  Lacy Wilson was 3-5. Amburleigh Laird and Peyton Womack each had multiple hits.

Wines ’s bomb was the sixth for her this season.

The Lady Aggies will be at Crestview Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Tate 11, Navarre 0 (JV)

In junior varsity action, Tate shut out Navarre 11-0 Tuesday night. Peryton Wilson assisted in the win with her first homerun.

On April 16, the JV Lady Aggies will be at West Florida High.

Pictured top: Peyton Wilson had her first homerun against Navarre. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

