Wednesday Storms Blame For Century Sewage Spill

The Town of Century reported a small sewage spill due to the severe weather on Wednesday.

The town reported an electrical breaker for side stream lift station at the wastewater treatment was turned off or tripped, “likely caused by severe weather”.

The town reported 100 gallons of untreated sewage was spilled, of which 90 gallons were recovered. Lime was applied to the area, and it was washed down.

Pictured: The Century Wastewater Treatment Plant. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.