Wahoos End Montgomery Road Trip With Victory, Snap Losing Streak

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos completed their six-game series versus the Montgomery Biscuits with a 4-2 win on Sunday.

After failing to score in its Saturday doubleheader, Pensacola struck first in the top of the second inning on Sunday. After a double from right fielder Diego Infante and a single from first baseman Zach Zubia, shortstop Jonathan Guzmán belted a three-run home run to give the Wahoos a 3-0 lead against Montgomery starter Ben Peoples (L, 1-1).

The Wahoos ultimately held the lead the rest of the game thanks to strong pitching from starter Paul Campbell (W, 2-0) – who pitched 5.0 innings of one-run ball – and bullpen work from Chandler Jozwiak, Matt Pushard, and Austin Roberts (S, 2). The Biscuits collected eight hits in the game but stranded 13 runners on base in the contest. Pensacola third baseman Sean Roby’s solo home run in the top of the ninth inning gave Pensacola a 4-1 lead before the Wahoos eventually held on to close out the game.

The win snaps a five-game losing streak for the Wahoos heading into their longest homestand of the year. Pensacola is back in action this coming week against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Game One of the series is scheduled for 6:35 at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday, April 16.