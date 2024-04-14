Wahoos Blanked By Biscuits In Twin Bill Sweep

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos were swept in a doubleheader by the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday, falling 2-0 in game one and 6-0 in game two.

The Blue Wahoos offense managed just seven hits, all singles, in the two games. With the sweep, Pensacola has lost five games in a row.

In game one, Evan Fitterer (L, 0-1) allowed an RBI double to Heriberto Hernandez in the second inning and an RBI single to Carson Williams in the third. The Pensacola starter lasted 4.2 innings with no more damage done, but was outdueled by Ian Seymour (W, 1-0) and his 5.0 scoreless, two-hit innings for Montgomery.

The Blue Wahoos threatened in the seventh and final inning with singles from Shane Sasaki and Bennett Hostetler, but Antonio Jimenez (S, 1) coaxed a deep flyout from Jonathan Guzmán to end the game.

In game two, the Biscuits jumped out to an early 2-0 lead against M.D. Johnson (L, 0-1) with an RBI double from Kenny Piper and sacrifice fly from Hernandez in the first inning. In the third, Montgomery scored four runs on only an infield single thanks to three walks and a pair of infield errors.

Brendan McKay was sharp through 3.0 innings in his start for the Biscuits, and relievers Jeff Belge (W, 1-0) and Keyshawn Askew completed the three-hit shutout.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series in Montgomery against the Biscuits on Sunday. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 3:33.