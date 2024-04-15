Update: Teen Arrested For Fatal Cottage Hill Shooting Of 16-Year-Old

April 15, 2024

Monday afternoon, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old wanted in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old late Friday night in Cottage Hill

The incident happened about 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Wishbone Road about.

Deputies arrived to find a 16-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

“The investigation determined that during a large gathering at the residence, Ethan O’Brien (pictured) was showing off his firearm at which time it accidentally discharged hitting the 16-year-old. O’Brien fled the scene before deputies arrived,” The ECSO said Saturday morning.

O’Brien, age 19 of Cantonment, will be charged with manslaughter through negligence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Pictured top: The scene on Wishbone Road in Cottage Hill late Friday night after a teen was shot and killed. Pictured below: Crime scene still surrounded the home Saturday morning.  NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Update: Teen Arrested For Fatal Cottage Hill Shooting Of 16-Year-Old”

  1. Mark on April 15th, 2024 6:33 pm

    So sad. 2 lives destroyed.





