Teen Shot And Killed Late Friday Night In Cottage Hill

A 16-year-old was shot and killed late Friday night in Cottage Hill.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 1600 block of Wishbone Road about 11:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find a 16-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on scene, according to ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis.

“It appeared to be some type of disturbance,” Lewis said as the investigation was getting underway.

As of early Saturday morning, no arrests had been made and a suspect had not been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Pictured: The scene on Wishbone Road in Cottage Hill late Friday night after a teen was shot and killed. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.