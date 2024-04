Tates Boys Tennis Are District Runner-ups; Two Tate Girls Finish Second

The Tate Aggies boys tennis team finished as District 3A runners-ups on Tuesday.

The Aggies boys will travel to the first round of regionals next week at Leon High School in Tallahassee.

KJ Crow and Sloane Inacio were runners up in their No. 1 girls doubles match at districts.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.