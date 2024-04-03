Tate Aggies Fall To Kentucky Team Ahead Of 1,600 Miles On The Road This Week

April 3, 2024

The Tate Aggies fell short to the Spartans of South Warren, Kentucky, Tuesday night in Cantonment.

Neal Croom took the loss for the Aggies, going two innings while giving up one run on two hits, striking out two and walking one.

Connor Hassell, Kaleb Posta, Trey Rebber, and Clif Quiggins each one hit for the Aggies.

The Aggies will rack up over 1,600 miles on the team bus later this week, with a game at St. Augustine Thursday night and at Providence High in Jacksonville Friday night.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 