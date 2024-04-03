Tate Aggies Fall To Kentucky Team Ahead Of 1,600 Miles On The Road This Week

The Tate Aggies fell short to the Spartans of South Warren, Kentucky, Tuesday night in Cantonment.

Neal Croom took the loss for the Aggies, going two innings while giving up one run on two hits, striking out two and walking one.

Connor Hassell, Kaleb Posta, Trey Rebber, and Clif Quiggins each one hit for the Aggies.

The Aggies will rack up over 1,600 miles on the team bus later this week, with a game at St. Augustine Thursday night and at Providence High in Jacksonville Friday night.