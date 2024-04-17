Softball: WFHS Tops Tate Varsity; Tate JV Shuts Out Jags

April 17, 2024

West Florida 2, Tate 1 (8 innings)

The West Florida Lady Jags got past the Tate Aggies 2-1 in nine innings Tuesday night.

Sydney Scapin went the full nine innings, giving up two hits and no runs while striking out 19 and walking one.

Kate Balagbagan went eight innings in the circle for Tate, surrendering no runs on five hits, walking one and striking out four.

Amburleigh Larid and Kara Wine both had one hit for Tate.

Scapin was 3-4 at the plate for WFHS. Macey Vegas went 2-3.

Tate will host Pace on Thursday.

Tate 6, Pace 0 (JV)

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 