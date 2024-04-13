Softball: Stuckey Homers Again As Milton Defeats Northview; Tate Over Niceville

April 13, 2024

Milton 5, Northview 3

A long winning streak came to an end for the Northview Chiefs as they fell to Milton 5-3 Friday night in Milton.

Northview’s Avery Stucky had two hits and three RBIs, including a home run to centerfield in the top of the sixth inning — her fifth homer of the season.

Chloe Ragsdale also had two hits for the Chiefs.

Jamison Gilman took the loss in the circle for the Chiefs. She went for four innings, giving up two runs and three hits while striking out four and walking one. Mikayla McAnally pitched two innings, allowing four hits and three runs, striking out two and walking one.

Up next, Northview will travel to Baker on Monday at 6 p.m.

Tate 3, Niceville 1

The Tate Lady Aggies beat Niceville 3-1 Friday night.

Jordan Smith recorded 21 outs as she earned the win for Tate as she pitched a complete game, giving up eight hits and one run, striking out four and walking one.

Lacy Wilson went 2-3 with one RBI for the Aggies, and Kara Wine was 1-3 with two RBIs.

The Tate Aggies will be at West Florida on Tuesday.

