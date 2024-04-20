Slight Chance Of Afternoon And Evening Showers; Rain Likely On Sunday
April 20, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
