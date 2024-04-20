Slight Chance Of Afternoon And Evening Showers; Rain Likely On Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.