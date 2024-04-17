Scruggs Goes 3-4 As Northview Beats Neal 9-1

The Northview Chiefs defeated W.S. Neal 9-1 Tuesday night in East Brewton.

Jackson Bridges earned the win for Northview, giving up one hit and one run in four innings while recording two strikeouts and one walk. Jase Portwood surrendered one hit and no runs while striking out six and walking two.

Wyatt Scruggs was 3-1 on the night with singles in the third, fourth and sixth innings. Portwood and Grayde Sheffield had multiple hits for the Chiefs. Brady Smith was 2-4 with three RBIs.

Northview will be at Milton on Friday.

