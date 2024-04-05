Preparing For Disaster: Free Community Emergency Response Team To Be Held In Century

BRACE –the Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies in Escambia County — will hold Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training beginning next week in Century for North Escambia residents.

CERT is a training program that prepares Floridians to help their families and neighbors in the event of a disaster in their community. Through CERT, citizens can learn about disaster preparedness and receive training in basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, and disaster medical operations.

With this training, Florida volunteers can provide critical support in their local communities by giving immediate assistance to victims before emergency first responders arrive on scene. CERT volunteers also support the community year-round by participating in community preparedness outreach activities and distributing materials on disaster preparedness and education.

“It teaches you how to be prepared for yourself, your family and for your neighbors until help arrives in emergency situations,” BRACE CEO Dr. Nick Jackson said. “CERT volunteers meet the need before first responders arrive and are committed to ensuring that their community needs are met. They are also a voice for their community with the county to ensure the needs of their areas are met and the resources are sent into the communities where the need is the greatest.”

For instance, Jackson said CERT volunteers could respond to a natural disaster such as the EF-3 tornado that struck Century with winds up to 152 mph on February 15, 2016.

CERT classes are free and open to the public at the Century Community Center (also known as the “Ag Building” at West Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard from 6-9 p.m. on April 9, 11, 16 and 18. Hands-on instruction will be at the same location on April 20 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. All classes must be attended to receive certification.

To register, visit Eventbrite by clicking here. For more information, contact Elizabeth Voytko at (850) 739-3978 or email trainingcoord@bereadyalliance.org.

Pictured top: Century Town Council member Sandra Jackson underwent CERT training in 2011. NorthEscambia.com file photo.