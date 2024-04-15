Police Warn Of Door To Door Satellite Equipment Scam

Police have issued a warning about a possible door to door scam in the area.

The Atmore Police Department said they have received reports of individuals going from home-to-home claiming to be representatives of satellite companies and requesting to enter residences to inspect satellite equipment.

“This is a play to case your house,” Atmore PD said, warning not to let them inside.

NorthEscambia.com has received similar reports from readers in the Walnut Hill, Dogwood Park, McDavid, Enon and Molino areas. Residents have reported one of the individuals as driving a grey or silver four-door car, possibly a 2022 Nissan Sentra.