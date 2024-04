Photos: Bratt Elementary Students View Solar Eclipse

Students at Bratt Elementary School had a chance to watch the eclipse Monday peering through clouds for a glimpse.

Escambia County Public Schools canceled all outdoor activities that were not approved by school principals. Students were instructed on safety protocols before viewing in organized activities such as the viewing at Bratt.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.