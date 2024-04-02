Parents Line Up Before Sunrise For Escambia School VPK Registration

April 2, 2024

Dozens of parents lined up before sunrise Monday to register their children for voluntary pre-K in Escambia County.

The Escambia County School District offers free full-day pre-k programs for students living in Title One attendance areas.  In North Escambia (ECSD District 5), VPK is offered at Bratt, Jim Allen and Molino Park elementary schools.

Nearly one dozen parents were in line at Molino Park Elementary School just after 6 a.m. We are told about 50 parents were in line by about 7 a.m., and all program slots at Molino Park were filled.

For more on the Escambia County Public School VPK program, click here.

Photos by Ryann Summerford, Felicia Norris, and Tracy Gaines for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

