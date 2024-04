Pace Defeats Tate Aggies

Pace 10, Tate 0

The Pace Patriots shut out the Tate Aggies 10-0 Friday night in Pace.

Zane Warrington took the loss for the Aggies, giving up five runs and three hits, striking out two and walking four.

Bray Touchstone and Conner Hassell each had one hit for the Aggies.

Up next, Tate will host Washington on Tuesday.