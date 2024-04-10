One Injured In Highway 29 Crash

One person was injured in a crash that slowed Wednesday morning commute traffic on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Highway 29 near Cedar Tree Lane. Escambia County EMS transported one person to an area hospital.

The crash closed northbound Highway 29.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.