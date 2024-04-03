Northview Lady Chiefs Beat Crestview 12-7 In Eight Innings

April 3, 2024

The Northview Chiefs beat the Crestview Bulldogs 12-7 in eight innings Tuesday night in Crestview.

Jamison Gilman tossed the first one and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and three runs while recording two strikeouts and walking four. Mikayla McAnnally was in the circle for six and one-third innings in relief for the Lady Chiefs, giving up seven hits and three runs while striking out eight and walking three.

Gilman and Avery Stuckey had two hits each for Northview.

Northview will host the Escambia Gators on Friday.

Pictured: Northview’s Mikayla McAnnally. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 