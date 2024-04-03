Northview Lady Chiefs Beat Crestview 12-7 In Eight Innings

The Northview Chiefs beat the Crestview Bulldogs 12-7 in eight innings Tuesday night in Crestview.

Jamison Gilman tossed the first one and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and three runs while recording two strikeouts and walking four. Mikayla McAnnally was in the circle for six and one-third innings in relief for the Lady Chiefs, giving up seven hits and three runs while striking out eight and walking three.

Gilman and Avery Stuckey had two hits each for Northview.

Northview will host the Escambia Gators on Friday.

Pictured: Northview’s Mikayla McAnnally. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.