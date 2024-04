Northview FFA Horse Judging Team Places Third In State

The Northview High School FFA Horse Evaluation Team placed third overall in the state Saturday at the Florida FFA State Horse Evaluation Finals in Gainesville.

Kailey Hawkins also placed third individually. Team members are Hawkins, Jordan Ford, Kyrie King, and Jack Boutwell.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.