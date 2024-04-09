Northview And Beulah Middle FFA Chapters, Tate FFA Advisor Finalists For State Awards

Two local FFA chapters and one advisor were announced Monday as finalists for state FFA awards.

Beulah Middle School and Northview High School FFA chapters have been named finalists for the 2024 Chapter Agriculture Advocacy Award. Formerly the Food for America program, this program is designed to encourage FFA members to participate in agricultural literacy and awareness projects on the local level.

Melissa Gibbs of the Tate High School FFA has been named a finalist for the Timothy H. Cribbs Advisor of the Year. The purpose of the FFA Advisor of the Year award is to recognize educators who have made a positive difference in the lives of their students. Individuals nominated must have taught for at least three years and have provided outstanding service to their FFA chapter, agricultural industry, and agricultural education.

State winners will be announced during the 96th annual Florida FFA state Convention in Orlando this June.

Pictured: The recent Fresh from Florida event at Northview High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.