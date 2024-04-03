New Weapons Detection System Being Deployed To Escambia Middle And High Schools

The Escambia County School District is deploying a new weapons detection system called OPENGATE to all middle and high schools.

The new technology allows for screenings to occur more frequently and to be less intrusive than traditional metal detector searches, the district said. Random screenings will be conducted quickly and in such a way that interruptions to instructional time will be limited.

“We are excited to deploy the OPENGATE technology to add one more layer of security to our schools,” said Superintendent Steve Leonard. “We will always be proactive in our search for ways to make our campuses and offices more secure.”

“OPENGATE will identify individuals in possession of weapons, vape devices, and other prohibited items. It is our hope that our parents will continue to have conversations at home to discourage potentially harmful and disruptive items from being brought to our schools,” the district said.

The district has purchased 25 OPENGATE detectors and may purchase more.

Additional screenings will also take place at school board meetings and extracurricular events. Weapons of any kind are prohibited on any Escambia County school campus or district office.

Pictured: A school installation of the OPENGATE system in Lee County, Florida. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.