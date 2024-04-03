New Weapons Detection System Being Deployed To Escambia Middle And High Schools

April 3, 2024

The Escambia County School District is deploying a new weapons detection system called OPENGATE to all middle and high schools.

The new technology allows for screenings to occur more frequently and to be less intrusive than traditional metal detector searches, the district said. Random screenings will be conducted quickly and in such a way that interruptions to instructional time will be limited.

“We are excited to deploy the OPENGATE technology to add one more layer of security to our schools,” said Superintendent Steve Leonard.  “We will always be proactive in our search for ways to make our campuses and offices more secure.”

“OPENGATE will identify individuals in possession of weapons, vape devices, and other prohibited items. It is our hope that our parents will continue to have conversations at home to discourage potentially harmful and disruptive items from being brought to our schools,” the district said.

The district has purchased 25 OPENGATE detectors and may purchase more.

Additional screenings will also take place at school board meetings and extracurricular events. Weapons of any kind are prohibited on any Escambia County school campus or district office.

Pictured: A school installation of the OPENGATE system in Lee County, Florida. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 