New Playground Equipment Added At Harvester Homes Park I In Cantonment

April 17, 2024

Escambia County Parks and Recreation has installed a new playground at the Harvester Homes I Park in Cantonment, one of four new county playgrounds this year.

The new playgrounds offer a variety of play features for children of all ages to enjoy, including slides, climbing structures, interactive games, musical instruments, and more.

The other new playgrounds were installed at the Garcon Bayou Nature Park, Lakewood Park and Westernmark Park,

The Harvester Home Park is located off Well Line Road at 430 Belmont Avenue, about a block away from Harvester Homes II Park.

Pictured: The playground at the Harvester Homes Park in Cantonment. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “New Playground Equipment Added At Harvester Homes Park I In Cantonment”

  1. Anonymous on April 17th, 2024 3:43 am

    We need a new basketball court, but could they at least replace the rim or the goal please.





