Molino 8U Softball Sweeps Both Brackets At GCGSA Mid-Season Tournament

Two Molino 8U softball teams swept both brackets at the GCGSA Mid-Season Tournament championship in Pace.

Coach Weaver and his 8U Molino Marlins went undefeated to win their bracket, while Coach Cutler and his 8U Sassy Sluggers went undefeated to win their bracket this past weekend.

Pictured top: Tournament champions Molino 8U Sassy Sluggers (above) and the 8U Molino Marlins (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.