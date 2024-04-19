Lane Closures Begin Monday In $236 Million, 6-Year Project Beginning To Totally Rebuild Entire I-10, Hwy. 29 Interchange

Lane closures begin Monday on a major $236 million Florida Department of Transportation reconstruction project to completely rebuild the I-10 and Highway 29 interchange.

The project will include construction of all-new I-10 travel lanes and about a dozen bridges over six years with anticipated completion in the summer of 2030.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on I-10 near the Highway 29 interchange from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 as crews perform utility work and place temporary barrier wall.

FDOT said 62,000 commuters travel through the corridor daily. The I-10 speed limit hasbeen reduced from the current 60 mph to 50 mph..

The project includes the following shown on the map above (the numbers correspond to the map, click to enlarge):

Construction of six new main lanes on I-10 through the center of the interchange, requiring six new bridges. Five existing I-10 bridges will be converted, and one new bridge will be constructed for ramps. Remove the I-10 loop ramp from I-10 to northbound Highway 29. Construct extended two-lane ramps east of the interchange. Replace the existing North Palafox and CSX bridges to accommodate widening of I-10. Modify the Highway 29 at Dairy Road intersection to allow eastbound and westbound traffic to I-10 from Diamond Dairy. Construct stormwater ponds (shown in blue on the map above).

For a complete graphical look at project details, click here.

NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.