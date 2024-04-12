Lady Aggies Defeat Crestview ; Smiley Homers In JV Win

April 12, 2024

Tate 12, Crestview 4 (Varsity)

The highway has been kind in Atmore to the Tate Lady Aggies as earned their second consecutive road win 12-4 over Crestview Thursday night.

The Aggies entered Tuesday’s contest following a 10-5 win Tuesday at Navarre.

Kate Balagbagan earned the win for Tate, giving up three his and no runs, striking out three and walking two in five innings. Jordan Smith pitched two innings in relief, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out none and walking none.

Kara Wine led the Aggie at bat, going 3-4 wine one RIB. Kaylie Mitchell was 2-3 for Tate, and Peyton Womack was 2-4 with three RBIs.

The Aggies will host Niceville Friday at 6 p.m.

Tate 16, Crestview 6 (JV)

In junior varsity action, Tate came from behind to defeat Crestview 16-6.  Madison Smiley had a home run for the JV Lady Aggies.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com click to enlarge.

