Jay Rains On Northview’s Senior Night 9-1

Jay rained on Northview’s senior night, with the Royals winning 9-1 during intermittent rain showers Tuesday in Bratt.

Landon Golden pitched six and two-thirds innings for the Royals, allowing no hits and one run while walking two and striking out eight. Kaden Strength closed with one-third of an inning with no hits, no runs and striking out one.

Jackson Bridges went four innings on the mound for the Chiefs, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out four and walking two. Brady Smith closed three innings, surrendering four hits and four runs while striking out six and walking one.

Nick Baxley, Ethan McDonald, and Jax Lowery each had two hits for Jay. Haydn Morris and Lowery both drove in two runs for Jay.

Grayden Sheffield led the Chiefs with one RBI.

Northview will host West Florida at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and Jay will travel to Fort Walton Beach Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Robbie Bodiford, Wyatt Scruggs and Rylan Minor were honored before the Senior Night game.

Pictured: North baseball seniors Robbie Bodiford (#6) with parents Robert and Angie Bodiford; Wyatt Scruggs (#16) with parents Ray and Kim Bodiford; and Rylan Minor (#18) with parents Brandon and Brittany Minor.