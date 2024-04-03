Jay Rains On Northview’s Senior Night 9-1

April 3, 2024

Jay rained on Northview’s senior night, with the Royals winning 9-1 during intermittent rain showers Tuesday in Bratt.

Landon Golden pitched six and two-thirds innings for the Royals, allowing no hits and one run while walking two and striking out eight. Kaden Strength closed with one-third of an inning with no hits, no runs and striking out one.

Jackson Bridges went four innings on the mound for the Chiefs, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out four and walking two. Brady Smith closed three innings, surrendering four hits and four runs while striking out six and walking one.

Nick Baxley, Ethan McDonald, and Jax Lowery each had two hits for Jay. Haydn Morris and Lowery both drove in two runs for Jay.

Grayden Sheffield led the Chiefs with one RBI.

Northview will host West Florida at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and Jay will travel to Fort Walton Beach Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Robbie Bodiford, Wyatt Scruggs and Rylan Minor were honored before the Senior Night game.

Pictured: North baseball seniors Robbie Bodiford (#6) with parents Robert and Angie Bodiford; Wyatt Scruggs (#16) with parents Ray and Kim Bodiford; and Rylan Minor (#18) with parents Brandon and Brittany Minor. Photos for NorthEscmbia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 