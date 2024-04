Ice Flyers Season Ends With 6-1 Game Two Playoff Loss

The Pensacola Ice Flyers lost 6-1 the Peoria Rivermen in game two playoff action Saturday night in Peoria, Illinois.

Peoria moves on the second round as the season came to an end Saturday night for the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The Ice Flyers have four previous Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) championships.