Funeral Held For Escambia Deputy Sheriff 1st Class Albert George Kalber

Funeral services were held Saturday at Pensacola Beach for Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff 1st Class Albert George Kalber.

Kalber passed away peacefully on March 24, surrounded by family and friends, after a long battle with an illness.

He served the citizens of Escambia County since 2013, becoming the school resource officer at Tate High School in 2018.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.