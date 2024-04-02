Free Mississippi State, Florida, LSU Women’s Soccer Games Saturday At Ashton Brosnaham

This Saturday, the women’s teams from three top ranked Southeastern Conference schools will compete in the Western Gate Soccer Showdown at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park, and admission is free.

The inaugural Western Gate Collegiate Soccer Showdown will feature 45-minute matchups between the Florida Gators, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and LSU Tigers, and autograph sessions will be held throughout the day with all the teams.

The game and autograph session times are below.